U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.