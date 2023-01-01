Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

