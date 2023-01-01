Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $43.61. 5,737,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

