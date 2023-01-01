Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,020 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $3,897,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $139.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,361,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,503. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.74 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.95.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

