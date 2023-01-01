Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Southern accounts for about 0.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

NYSE SO traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

