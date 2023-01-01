Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,345,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,562. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

