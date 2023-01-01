Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,403 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Root worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Root by 1,833.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Root by 161.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROOT remained flat at $4.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,969. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $61.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $70,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,189.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

