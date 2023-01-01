Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TRVN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 198,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,014. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 72.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

