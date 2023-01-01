TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $693.67.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TDG opened at $629.65 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $607.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.67.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 656.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.