Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 152,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Transcat Stock Down 2.0 %

TRNS stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $70.87. 43,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,405. Transcat has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $95.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $535.78 million, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Transcat had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

