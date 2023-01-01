TomoChain (TOMO) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $23.93 million and $2.51 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,837,800 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

