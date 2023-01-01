Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Toast by 215.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $853,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $718,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 2,365,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,069. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.71. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 92,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,670,335.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,961,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,370,695.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 92,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,670,335.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,961,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,370,695.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $598,327.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,457,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,745,049. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

