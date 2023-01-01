Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Up 33.4% in December

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 378,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.73. 182,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,205. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $902.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on TITN. B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.