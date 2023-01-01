Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Up 33.4% in December

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 378,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.73. 182,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,205. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $902.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TITN. B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

About Titan Machinery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

