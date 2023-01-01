The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Raised by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 230,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

NYSE TJX opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.