The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $565,330,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,127,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 501.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 259,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $436.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LEV. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

