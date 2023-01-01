The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

