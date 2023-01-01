The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:HHC remained flat at $76.42 during trading hours on Friday. 273,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,212. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.61 per share, with a total value of $42,997,970.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,785,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

