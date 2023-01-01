TerraClassicUSD One Day Volume Reaches $6.38 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $195.85 million and $6.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065611 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00056573 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001040 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024116 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007551 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003373 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,246,324 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,247,303 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.