TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TAT Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.