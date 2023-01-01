Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Taboola.com Price Performance

NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,223. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Taboola.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in Taboola.com by 89.1% during the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 132,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 62,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBLA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

