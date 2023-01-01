Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Taboola.com Price Performance
NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,223. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on TBLA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.43.
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
