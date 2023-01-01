T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 15,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. 2,565,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,416. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.