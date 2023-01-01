Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Lowered by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,715 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $30,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $89,309,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $319.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
