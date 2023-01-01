Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $787,424.82

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $37.20 million and $787,424.82 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00462017 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.35 or 0.02981726 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.55 or 0.29564631 BTC.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,019,902,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,626,497,442 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sweat Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sweat Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.