Substratum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.06 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $323,928.95 and $0.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036238 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00227078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084424 USD and is up 16.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

