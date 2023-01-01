Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $8.55 on Top Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Strike token can currently be bought for $8.55 or 0.00051719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $30.03 million and $647,491.36 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,511,829 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

