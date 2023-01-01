Streakk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180,016.66 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $366.88 or 0.02213605 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and $180,016.66 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00461754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.02936182 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,896.63 or 0.29547515 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 358.33004777 USD and is up 10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $460,170.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

