Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth about $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of STRT remained flat at $20.55 during trading hours on Friday. 12,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,198. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $120.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.