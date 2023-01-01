Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.43) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 9,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,424. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

