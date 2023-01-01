StockNews.com Lowers Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Buckle by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Buckle by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Buckle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.