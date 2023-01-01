StockNews.com Lowers Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVNW. JMP Securities started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Aviat Networks stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

