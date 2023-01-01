StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

JAGX opened at $0.09 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

