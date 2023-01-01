StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.89.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

