StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.89.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
