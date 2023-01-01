StockNews.com Downgrades Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.30.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.