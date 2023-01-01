Stephens Cuts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $68.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 593,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 325,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

