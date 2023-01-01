Stephens Cuts Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $68.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

Cutera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. Cutera has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 225.70% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Analysts forecast that Cutera will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cutera by 2,861.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

