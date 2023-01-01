Status Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $72.92 million and $2.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01881324 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,048,713.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

