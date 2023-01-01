Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Starpharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.93. Starpharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. It offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.

