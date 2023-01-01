Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,900 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the November 30th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRUUF traded up 0.53 on Friday, reaching 11.70. The company had a trading volume of 845,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.45. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 12 month low of 9.40 and a 12 month high of 16.65.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

