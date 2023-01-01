SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in SpringBig by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 823,711 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBIG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81. SpringBig has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

