Spell Token Market Capitalization Achieves $57.11 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $57.11 million and $4.84 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00461400 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.29 or 0.03000713 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.03 or 0.29525121 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.