SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,396 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.