SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,396 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.04.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
