SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is ACT Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 11.6% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.4% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,496,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

GLD stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

