Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SSBK. Truist Financial downgraded Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Southern States Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $252.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

