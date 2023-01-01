Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of SOHOB remained flat at $21.87 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
