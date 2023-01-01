Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHOB remained flat at $21.87 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.