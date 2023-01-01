SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,160 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,147,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 51,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,724. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.35. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 210.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.