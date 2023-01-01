Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Short Interest Down 28.7% in December

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 394,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,568.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

SOI stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 353,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.41. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 84.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

