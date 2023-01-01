Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 35.0% in December

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $58.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMFKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,440 ($41.52) to GBX 3,430 ($41.40) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($62.77) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,007.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

