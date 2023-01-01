Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.91) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Smiths Group Price Performance
Shares of SMGZY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 3,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,652. Smiths Group has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.
Smiths Group Increases Dividend
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smiths Group (SMGZY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.