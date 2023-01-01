Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.91) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of SMGZY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 3,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,652. Smiths Group has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

