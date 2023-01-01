Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKX. Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 478,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,477,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Articles

