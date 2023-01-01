SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in December

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,471,000 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 14,614,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 937.8 days.

SJMHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. SJM has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

